The Washington Wizards took a low-risk swing this past offseason when they sent two second-round picks to the Houston Rockets for Cam Whitmore, a 2023 first-round pick who is supremely athletic and explosive when driving to the rim. However, the 21-year-old wing has been out for weeks with a blood clot in his shoulder named “deep vein thrombosis,” and the Wizards announced an unfortunate update about the situation on Thursday via social media.

“Washington Wizards guard/forward Cam Whitmore has started the recovery process for a diagnosed venous condition and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season,” Wizards PR stated. “The team will provide additional updates as appropriate.”

Washington has applied for a disabled player exception, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. If granted, the Wizards will be allowed to sign a replacement player for half of Whitmore's salary or for the amount of the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception, whichever is lesser, per HoopsRumors. The Maryland native's club option counts for $3.5 million against the cap this season.

Whitmore finishes the 2025-26 campaign with 9.2 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting (28.6 percent 3-point) and 2.8 rebounds over 16.9 minutes. The former Villanova Wildcat had three games with 19-plus points and shot 52.3 percent (35.5 percent 3-point) from the field in November.

Whitmore last played in Washington's 146-101 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 4. Head coach Brian Keefe said that the Wizards needed to “re-evaluate what we're doing” after the contest, but refused to single out any specific player. However, he then said the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder needed to “live up to certain standards” after their 131-116 home defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 6, per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. Whitmore was made available pre-game after being listed as “questionable” with an illness on Dec. 5, but didn't play.

