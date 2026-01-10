Since the Washington Wizards traded for star point guard Trae Young, there has no doubt been an excitment brewing with the team since their recent struggles. As Young is excited to be with the Wizards, he isn't the only one, as many shared their enthusiasm for the move on social media.

Young would take to social media to share his new jersey with Washington, including a number change from 11 to three, which garnered the attention of many athletes. The two ones that stood out were CJ McCollum, who was sent to the Atlanta Hawks along with Corey Kispert in the trade, and also Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, both having “comments of support.”

“CJ McCollum, Gilbert Arenas, and Bijan Robinson all shared comments of support on Instagram for Trae Young yesterday,” Sleeper Wizards wrote on X.

“Take care of that nunber my brotha,” McCollum wrote when replying to Young's comments on Instagram.

CJ McCollum, Gilbert Arenas, and Bijan Robinson all shared comments of support on Instagram for Trae Young yesterday during his Wizards #3 jersey reveal 👏 (📸: @TheTraeYoung on IG) pic.twitter.com/AUIj42xw5g — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) January 10, 2026

Young would be introduced on Friday to the media and the team, already mentioning the ways he can impact the Wizards, like being a productive veteran, in the same way he affected the team as a young player with Atlanta.

“Just being able to have an impact on my teammates,” Young said. “I feel like I did a good job of that as a young player in Atlanta, so being able to be a vet with these young guys here.”

"Just being able to have an impact on my teammates… I feel like I did a good job of that as a young player in Atlanta so being able to be a vet with these young guys here." Trae Young on what he can to bring to a young Wizards team 🙌 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/WK9oFzL0BY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

There's no denying that Young was happy to be sent to Washington, explaining what it felt like to put on the jersey, while also explaining the number change.

“It was surreal, different, it was special,” Young said. “[No. 3] was my freshman year of high school number, so I turned it back.”

"It was surreal, different, it was special… I'm just embracing everything about this place… [No. 3] was my freshman year of high school number." Trae Young on putting on his Wizards jersey for the first time and wearing jersey #3 🤩 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/HEZous1KFi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

It remains to be seen when Young debuts for the Wizards.