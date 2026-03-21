The Washington Wizards have the NBA's second-worst record at 16-53 entering Saturday's home date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they're on pace to clinch a top-six pick in this summer's draft. They have no incentive to rush players back from injury before their last game on April 12, especially four-time All-Star guard Trae Young.

The Wizards announced an injury update about the 27-year-old, who left Monday's 125-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors with a quad contusion, on Saturday.

“Young reinjured his right quadriceps, sustaining a contusion during the third quarter of the game against Golden State on March 16. Related imaging, due to ongoing back pain, confirmed lower back irritation,” the organization said. “Both injuries are being treated conservatively and will not require surgery at this time. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Washington officially acquired Young from the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9, but he didn't play until the team's 122-112 home loss to the Utah Jazz on March 5 due to quad and knee injuries. The former All-NBA honoree has only played five games since the trade and 15 overall this season after leading the league with 11.6 assists per game across 76 contests last year.

The Wizards put Young on a minutes restriction when he did play, as he averaged just 20.8 minutes across those five games. The 6-foot-2, 164-pounder averages 34.1 minutes for his career.

However, Young still put on a show, producing highlights like fake behind-the-back passes, deep threes, and his patented “Ice Trae” celebration.

Trae Young (19 PTS) was a handful for the defense in the 1st half 🥶 pic.twitter.com/bWmMJsXiYV — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) March 17, 2026

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The Oklahoma native averaged 15.2 points on 59.5% shooting (42.9% 3-point) with 6.3 assists, three rebounds, and 2.6 turnovers over those 20.8 minutes. He scored 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3-point) in 21 minutes against the Warriors on Monday, along with five assists, two rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Young has a $49 million player option this summer. Assuming the former Oklahoma Sooner opts in and/or signs an extension with Washington, he'll be its point guard next season possibly alongside star big man Anthony Davis and a young core including big man Alex Sarr, sharpshooting guard Tre Johnson, wing Kyshawn George, wing Will Riley, guard Bilal Coulibaly, and guard Bub Carrington. Additionally, the team will have whoever it drafts this summer, which could be a superstar prospect like BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, or Duke's Cameron Boozer depending on what pick it gets in May's NBA Draft Lottery.

Trae Young showed how he can transform Wizards

If Young doesn't return this season, the silver lining is that he showed why Washington got him. The 2018 NCAA champion and assist leader's gravity on offense generated more open looks for its young core, making it easier for players like Johnson, Riley, and Coulibaly to score. For example, Coulibaly averaged 16.8 points on 45% shooting (41% 3-point) with Young, and he's averaging 11 points on 41.5% shooting (31% 3-point) over 47 games this season.

This story is being updated