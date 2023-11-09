NBA2K24 has recently released it's first roster update of the season. According to 2K Here are a few players who are off to a rough start.

NBA2k has released its most recent ratings for all players after the first two weeks of NBA action. While some stars like Donovan Mitchell, Steph Curry, and Joel Embiid have seen their ratings go up a bit, other stars and promising young players are off to rough starts. Here are a few NBA players who have seen their NBA2k rating drop through two weeks.

3. Klay Thompson (85 down to 83)

Klay Thompson is such an interesting player. The sharpshooter still can turn into a flame thrower and knock down consecutive threes to build a big lead, but he also has phases where he just doesn't look right. Thompson is averaging 16.4 points per game but is shooting 35% from three. that's 6.5% lower than his career mark of 41.5% from three. Klay's three-point shot is his bread and butter. Without it, his offensive game has been just a bit limited since his past few injuries. While still a solid defender and 2nd or 3rd option on the Warriors, Thompson will have to bring his shooting numbers up if he wants to see his 2k rating go up as well.

2. Chris Paul (85 down to 82)

The second Golden State Warrior to make the list, Chris Paul has seen his rating drop a few overalls early on this year. This isn't so much of a knock on Chris Paul's play so far, but it's more about his role within the team. The 38-year-old point guard is playing just 27 minutes a night, which marks a career low. He's been pretty efficient in his given minutes, but it's very hard to see an overall move any higher than the mid-80s when you come off the bench. Paul is averaging 8.8 points per game and 7.3 assists per game. He can still lead and facilitate a unit on the court, but Paul's limited minutes and usage are likely what has dropped his 2k rating.

1. Scoot Henderson (78 down to 75)

NBA2K is usually pretty generous when it comes to rookie ratings. Scoot Henderson was given a 78 overall for his great play in the G-League, but there was some skepticism about how the youngster would transition to the NBA right away. Henderson's play thus far has been abysmal. He's averaging 8.8 points per game and 4.6 assists per game while playing 28 minutes a night. What's effected Scoot's 2K rating is his shooting. He's shooting 36.4% from the field and a horrific 9.5% from three-point range. The rookie point guard is also averaging four turnovers per game. While still just 19 years old, Henderson has a lot of room to grow. For now, Scoot's 2k rating seems stuck where it is.

Other players whose NBA2k ratings have dropped include Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, and Lamelo Ball. Each of these point guards dropped down one overall rating in 2k's most recent roster update. This shouldn't cause too much concern for each of their teams, as these star players should find their groove soon. Julius Randle is another concerning 2k rating that has fallen. The Knicks forward went from an 85 to an 83 overall. Randle's shooting splits have been awful. The all-star will have to get back on track if he wants to help the Knicks make a playoff push this season.

NBA2k ratings change a couple of times each month, so don't be surprised if these players find their way back on Ronnie 2K's good side soon.

