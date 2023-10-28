Week 9 of college football has been quite the roller coaster. NC State football made some noise with their win over the Clemson Tigers. However, head coach Dave Doeren went viral for his comments made immediately after the contest.

During College Gameday, former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. made an appearance as the guest picker for the program. During that time, Smith called NC State “a basketball school” before ultimately choosing Clemson to win the game.

Apparently, Dave Doeren watches College Gameday because his fiery comment was made directly at Smith.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain't a basketball score, he can kiss my a**.”

Clearly, Smith's comments rubbed the NC State football coach the wrong way. So much so, that Doeren had another message during the postgame presser, per Rob McLamb.

“Dave Doeren regarding the Gameday comments: ‘Do your homework before you start talking s***.'”

Steve Smith Sr. has yet to respond as of this publishing. Considering the altercation he had with Denver Broncos' receiver Jerry Jeudy, it wouldn't be shocking for Smith to eventually respond to Doeren's comments.

The Wolfpack was able to take down Clemson with an impressive 24-17 win. Quarterback MJ Morris didn't have all that spectacular of a game, but he did throw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Kevin Concepcion.

It was enough to upset the Tigers, who now hold a 4-4 record on the season. Meanwhile, NC State football improves to 5-3. If anything, we at least learned not to call NC State a basketball school in front of Dave Doeren.