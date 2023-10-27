Let's try this again. After his apology attempt went awry earlier in October, former All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. officially extended an olive branch to Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I love breaking down Wrs and what I said about Jerry Jeudy wasn't the best way to say it,” he said Friday afternoon. “When I approached him, I wanted to apologize because the words didn't sit right with him.. I apologize for what I said and I appreciate and love the current players.”

"I love breaking down WRs & what I said about Jerry Jeudy wasn't the best way to say it.. When I approached him I wanted to apologize because the words didn't sit right with him.. I apologize for what I said & I appreciate & love the current players" ~ @SteveSmithSr89 pic.twitter.com/xOLsSEd6hL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2023

In the assessment Smith is referring to, he called Jeudy a J.A.G- just another guy. Per his own words, the Carolina Panthers great attempted to smooth things over with the 2020 first-round draft pick ahead of the Broncos' Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 12. Needless to say, things did not go as Smith expected.

Jeudy rejected the NFL Network analyst's niceties and allegedly fired back with a slur. A heated Smith lost it while on air and completely dismantled the 24-year-old wideout, going further than he ever did in his original critique.

Smith admitted his emotions got the best of him and looked to his experience in mental health counseling to gain clarity on the whole situation. His outlook inspired him to give it another go at making things right with Jeudy.

When an ex-athlete gets into the podcast game, there are landmines everywhere. Expressing unfiltered opinions will naturally lead to higher ratings, but the cost could be an amicable relationship with current players. Hopefully, Jerry Jeudy and Steve Smith Sr. can put all this drama behind them and serve as an example for all other public sports-based feuds.