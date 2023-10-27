It is an ACC conference battle as Clemson and NC State face off. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Clemson-NC State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Clemson enters the game at 4-3 on the season, but all three losses have come in conference play. They lost their opening game to Duke before rebounding against Charleton Southern and then beating FAU. Then, they faced Florida State. It was a close game as Florida State made two comebacks in the game, and forced overtime, where they would win. They would rebound to win back-to-back games, taking out Syracuse and Wake Forest. Then, last time out, they faced Miami. Miami scored ten points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Both teams scored in overtime, but Miami would take the win in the second overtime.

Meanwhile, NC State comes into the game at 4-3 as well. They are also struggling in conference play. After an opening win with UCONN, they would fall to Notre Dame. Then, in thye next two games, they would defeat VMI and get their only conference win over Virginia. They then lost to Louisville. In that game, NC State had a 10-0 lead, but Louisville would score 13 in the second half to win 13-10. They rebounded against Marshall, but last time out, they lost 24-3 to Duke.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

Cade Klubnik has led the Clemson offense this year. He has completed 154 for 246 yards for 1,666 yards. He has 13 touchdowns this year, with a touchdown in every game this year except against Wake Forest. Klubnik has also thrown three interceptions this year, with 12 turnover-worthy passes. Last time out, he struggled in the game with Miami. He threw an interception and had two turnover-worthy passes. He also has two fumbles in the game. On the ground, he has 199 yards, with three touchdowns, but eight fumbles.

The Clemson ground game has been solid this year. Will Shipley leads the way with 512 yards on the ground this year? He has 302 after-contact on the season with three touchdowns. He does have two fumbles, but he has been explosive. Shipley has ten rushes over 15 yards this year. Phil Mafah joins him in the backfield. He has 358 yards this year, averaging over six yards per carry. He has scored twice this year and has 246 yards after contact this season.

In the receiving game, it is Tyler Brown leading the way this year. He has 391 yards in the receiving game this year while bringing in over 75 percent of his targets on the season. He has also scored two times this year. Joining him with two touchdowns is Beaux Collins. Collis has had 368 years this year. The team, leader in touchdowns is Jake Briningstool, who has three. The tight end has 251 yards this year as well, with 113 after the catch.

On defense, Clemson has 20 sacks this season with four of them from TJ Parker. Parker has four sacks with 19 pressures this year. Xavier Thomas has three of them, with 22 pressures this year. On the run defense, it has been Jeremiah Trotter leads the way. He has 23 tackles this year with 16 stops off offensive failures and an average point of tackle of just 2.3 yards downfield. Meanwhile, Parker has also been great in the run game. He has 12 stops for offensive failures, with an average point of tackle of just .5 yards downfield. Further, Clemson has been solid in the passing game. They have allowed just six touchdowns this year, and six interceptions this year.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread

MJ Morris has started the last two games for NC State. He has completed 73 for 87 passes in his two games this year for 462 yards. He has not been highly effective this year. Against Marshall, he threw four touchdowns but had three interceptions. Last game, he did not have a touchdown, while he had an interception in the game. He did run for 69 yards in the game but did not score.

The run game for NC State has not been great this year. Brennan Armstrong, the benched former quarterback, is the team's leading rusher. Michael Allen is the leading running back. Michael Allen has 230 yards this year on the ground with a touchdown. Meanwhile, Delbert Mimms III has 171 yards on the ground but has scored six times this year.

In the receiving game, it was about Kevin Concepcion. He has 416 yards receiving this year while bringing in 38 of 61 targets this year. He has brought in four touchdowns on the season. Still, he is the only player over 200 yards receiving this year. Bradley Rozner and Trent Pennix are over 100 yards this year, with two touchdowns each.

The pass rush has been solid this year. They have 26 sacks this year with 115 pressures. Red Hibbler has five sacks this year while having ten pressures. Meanwhile, Davin Vann and Payton Wilson both have four sacks. Vann has 22 pressures this year, while Wilson has 14 pressures on the year. Wilson has also been the best on the run defense this year. He has 26 stops for offensive failure in the run game while having 35 tackles overall. Wilson also has an interception on the season as well. Meanwhile, Robert Kennedy and Shyheim Battle both have two interceptions this year, but they also combine for four touchdowns this year.

Final Clemson-NC State Prediction & Pick

Clemson was projected to be contending for the ACC crown. Still, with a loss, Clemson will be all but out of the race for the ACC title. They have played in seven of the eight last ACC title games, winning all of them. They will struggle in this game. NC State has a solid defense and good lines. NC State could pull the upset in this game, but they will cover for sure.

