NC State football QB Grayson McCall was a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Wake Forest but ultimately ended up playing after missing the last two contests. However, shortly into the first quarter, McCall took a frightening hit from a Demons Deacon defender and had to be stretchered off with an apparent head injury.

On Monday, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren gave an update on his QB1. Via Brian Murphy:

“NC State coach Dave Doeren calls the McCall hit the ‘scariest moment I've ever had' in his career. Says McCall was released from hospital on Saturday night. He is in the concussion protocol.”

McCall went to the hospital but was released that same evening. Here's a look at the hit, where his helmet completely flew off:

A scary moment for McCall. He was able to move his hands while exiting the field and also hugged his family. Head injuries aren't anything new for Grayson McCall either, missing substantial time last season due to a concussion. It's definitely something NC State has to monitor moving forward. Just look at what's happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Wolfpack ultimately lost 34-30. Freshman CJ Bailey came in and did a respectable job, completing 28 of 42 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. McCall was 3 for 5 for 42 yards before suffering the injury. It's unknown at this point how much time he could miss but based on how bad the hit looked, McCall won't be playing again anytime soon.

The head injury he sustained last year against Coastal Carolina was serious enough that he could've been done for good. This latest concussion is no different. On a more positive note, all the scans done at the hospital were optimistic. Grayson McCall must now take care of his well-being, whether that means playing again this season or not.