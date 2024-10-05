NC State quarterback Grayson McCall, who just returned after missing two games, has been stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital after suffering a scary injury on Saturday versus Wake Forest.

The Coastal Carolina transfer and three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year sustained a big hit from a Demon Deacons defender while rushing down the field, causing his helmet to come off as he went to the ground. The ball was also jarred loose and recovered by the visiting team. McCall stayed down, prompting the medical staff to immediately tend to him.

Thankfully, the 23-year-old moved his arms as he was being placed on the cart and then proceeded to hug his parents before being taken off the field, according to Cory Smith of Pack Pride. He used his fingers to signal to the crowd, which is an encouraging sign. Everyone is waiting for more information on the status of his well-being, though. Thoughts and prayers are with McCall and his family.

There are obviously serious risks to playing the game of football, but this was one of the more unnerving scenes at the college level in recent memory. People should be advised before watching the video of the collision, which is below, via CFB Kings, that McCall appeared to be temporarily unconscious after getting hit.

The medical history of this specific player also gives more cause for concern. Grayson McCall missed almost half of last season after suffering a concussion and had been dealing with an undisclosed injury this year since he exited NC State's Sept. 14 game against Louisiana Tech.

There will be many conversations about the tackle itself, as it initially appears to be a helmet-to-helmet hit. The official did not throw a flag on the play for targeting, however. Head and neck safety continues to be a prominent topic in football, especially with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffering yet another concussion. Similar discussions will now presumably be had in college circles as well.

The Demon Deacons lead the Wolf Pack 17-16 at halftime. Pressing forward is understandably difficult, as the team keeps McCall firmly in mind. This is now clearly bigger than football.