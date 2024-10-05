NC State quarterback Grayson McCall has missed the last two games due to an injury, but he has a legitimate chance of playing on Saturday against Wake Forest.

McCall will return against Wake Forest on Saturday after going through warmups, per 247sports. The signal-caller left the Louisiana Tech game on September 14 in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury and never returned. Clemson beat up the Wolfpack the following week when McCall was injured, but NC State bounced back against Northern Illinois in Week 5 with a 24-17 win.

Before the Clemson matchup, head coach Dave Doeren remained in good spirits about Grayson McCall, but made it clear he will miss time:

“With Grayson, I'm not going to get into the injury,” Doeren said. “It's good news on him. It's a day-to-day thing. We're going to take our time, and when he's ready, he'll be ready. CJ [Bailey] is ready to play and he's our quarterback until that happens, and we're behind him.”

Freshman QB CJ Bailey was filling in for McCall and has completed 64.6% of his passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. McCall on the other hand has a 66.7 completion percentage for 476 passing yards and three TDs against two picks. He will need to be at his best versus the Demon Deacons.

NC State sits at 3-2 and needs a victory here. Grayson McCall is in his first year with the Wolfpack after transferring from Costal Carolina. It's still unknown what type of injury McCall was dealing with as the program never discussed it. The Wolfpack are currently 11th in the ACC. McCall's presence should definitely be felt on Saturday as they look to move up the standings.

Wake Forest meanwhile sits at 1-3 and NC State has won back-to-back contests against them. They have a great chance at coming out on top on home soil here.