NC State football have their eyes on Grayson McCall, just days after the Coastal Carolina QB announced he is entering transfer portal

NC State football (9-3) just wrapped up their fourth-straight season with eight wins or more and head into bowl game season as the No. 21-ranked team in the country. The program continues to be just outside the top of the ACC, however, and is still looking to battle for a league championship. Perhaps a new quarterback could be the difference-maker the Wolf Pack need.

“NC State is set to make an in-home visit this weekend with quarterback Grayson McCall, a source tells tells On3Sports,” Pete Nakos posted on X Friday. “The three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year has thrown for over 10,000 career yards, tossing 88 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions.”



McCall recently announced he is entering the transfer portal after spending five years in Coastal Carolina. It is important to note that he did the same thing last year before ultimately deciding to remain with the Chanticleers, but a change feels inevitable this time. McCall likely hopes a bigger national platform can give him one final jolt before he ends his college career and attempts to catch on with the NFL.

The 2023-24 season was far and away his worst, for multiple reasons. He threw four interceptions against Georgia Southern early in the season, found his stride but then suffered a serious concussion that kept him out for the team's last five games. As a result, McCall finished an otherwise sensational Coast Carolina tenure with just 1,919 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and six interceptions.

A potential union could be perfect for both the hungry NC State football Wolf Pack and the NFL-hopeful Grayson McCall. This visit will be crucial.