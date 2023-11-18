After suffering a serious concussion in October, the Coastal Carolina football team is still waiting to see if Grayson McCall will return

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Grayson McCall, quarterback of the Coastal Carolina football team, is arguably one of the most accomplished players in the history of the Sun Belt Conference. McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year who is 10th in conference history in passing yards and 2nd in passing touchdowns, had his senior season with the Chanticleers cut short due to a disturbing head injury he suffered on October 21st against Arkansas State. In the month since the injury, McCall has predictably been sidelined, and unfortunately, there seems to be no clear road map for him to return.

The earliest that McCall could return to practice — not a game, NOT a game… we're talking about practice — is next week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, but with only two games left in the Coastal Carolina football season, there's no guarantee we'll see Grayson McCall again this year.

Coastal Carolina is 7-3, and therefore Bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season under 1st-year head coach Tim Beck, who has taken over for Jamey Chadwell, who parlayed his success with the Chanticleers into a job at undefeated Conference USA front-runner Liberty (and Chadwell may parlay his success at Liberty into the Mississippi State job soon enough). Could we see McCall return to the field one more time to lead Coastal Carolina to it's second bowl victory in program history?

A curtain call in a bowl game would at least be a fitting ending to the career of the best player in Coastal Carolina football history.