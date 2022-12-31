By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making a reference to “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas during the Wolfpack’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday night.

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

Hahn is employed by Learfield Communications, which is the N.C. State broadcast rights holder; he was disciplined by that company after making the comment while announcing an out-of-town score during the game.

“Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester said in a statement relayed by the school.

Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl on Friday night, and said “down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

El Paso officials have declared a state of emergency as migrants have continued to cross into the city from Mexico seeking asylum, per ESPN. The Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan festival last week because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions.

Gary Hahn was the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020, and has been the voice of N.C. State football and men’s basketball since 1991.

He has previously worked on various sports radio networks covering the University of Louisville, Ohio State University, and the University of Alabama. Prior to his arrival in Raleigh he also worked as a sports reporter and anchor for NBC Radio Network in New York City and WLWI-TV in Indianapolis.