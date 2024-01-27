We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a NC State-Syracuse prediction, and pick.

The NC State Wolfpack come into this road matchup against the Syracuse Orange off back-to-back losses in this Saturday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an NC State-Syracuse prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

NC State (13-7) come into this Saturday night matchup with losses in each of their last two games to both Virginia and Virginia Tech but are 2-2 in their last four games. The Wolfpack had trouble scoring against Virginia in their last game only scoring 53 points with only three players scoring in double figures. However, with some time off the Wolfpack will look to use that to gain some confidence as they head back out on the road to take on the Syracuse Orange in this Saturday night matchup.

Syracuse (13-6) is coming off a lopsided loss to Florida State 85-69 in a game in which they struggled from beyond the arc just making one of their 14 attempts. Also, the -7 turnover differential played mightily in the loss as well. However, their star guard Judah Mintz did all the heavy lifting for the Orange scoring 28 points and could be their difference maker once again when they play host to the visiting NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Syracuse Odds

NC State Wolfpack: +2.5 (-110)

Syracuse Orange: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. Syracuse

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The JMA Wireless Dome is known for its deafening din, a sea of orange rising to a fever pitch. But on Saturday night, amidst the Syracuse faithful, there'll be a pack of hungry Wolfpack ready to silence the crowd and snatch a road victory with their claws extended. NC State won't just win, but comfortably cover the +2.5 spread against the Orange.

Syracuse boasts a stingy defense, but so do the Wolfpack. NC State ranks 4th in the ACC in defensive efficiency, suffocating opponents with their disciplined rotations and swarming intensity. Remember their epic defensive stand against Virginia, erasing a 12-point deficit and forcing overtime? Expect similar grit against the Orange.

Judah Mintz is Syracuse's offensive engine, but the Wolfpack have the tools to slow him down. They'll throw a combination of DJ Horne and Casey Morsell at him, pesky defenders with quick hands who don't back down from a challenge. Mintz might get his points, but he'll have to work for every bucket, disrupting the Orange's offensive flow and get this road victory.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

The JMA Wireless Dome. Saturday night. Orange-clad madness pulsating through the rafters. In this cauldron, the NC State Wolfpack are venturing in as plucky underdogs, smelling like an upset. But don't be fooled by the +2.5 spread – this is Syracuse territory, and the Orange are ready to feast.

Judah Mintz. The name invokes fear in opponents, and rightfully so. After a mini-slump, Mintz is back with a vengeance, averaging scoring 28 points in his most recent game against Florida State. He's got the hot hand, the home crowd energy, and a chip on his shoulder after last year's loss to NC State. Prepare for a Mintz masterpiece, tearing apart the Wolfpack defense like a lion amongst sheep.

Forget “home court advantage,” the Dome is a force of nature. The deafening orange wave, and the relentless “SU” chants, it's enough to rattle even the most seasoned veteran. NC State, with its young core, might crumble under the pressure. Expect turnovers, missed free throws, and a general air of flustered confusion. The Dome will be the Orange's sixth man, a relentless force pushing them toward victory.

Their defense is a brick wall, ranked 7th in the ACC. They swarm like bees, clogging passing lanes and contesting every shot. Expect a similar smothering effort against the Wolfpack's balanced attack. This ain't a picnic in the park; it's a defensive gauntlet NC State must traverse, and their offense might not have the firepower to break through as Syracuse drowns NC State on their home court.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Don't underestimate the power of motivation. In the electric atmosphere of the Dome, with Mintz on a tear and the ghosts of last year's defeat fueling their fire, the Orange are unstoppable. The +2.5 spread is an invitation, a dare to underestimate Syracuse's hunger. Come Saturday night, they'll answer that dare with a resounding roar, leaving the Wolfpack whimpering under the orange avalanche. Buckle up, college basketball fans, this one's gonna be a Syracuse feast.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse Orange -2.5 (-110), Under 148.5 (-110)