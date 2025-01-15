ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NC State Wolfpack (9-7, 2-3 ACC) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-9, 2-3 ACC) Wednesday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series by handing out a NC State-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NC State-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Virginia Tech Odds

NC State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Virginia Tech: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State plays good defense. They have allowed 66.7 points per game, which is the fourth-lowest in the ACC. The Wolfpack allow the fewest threes made per game, and the second-fewest shots attempted per game. Along with that, NC State does a good job staying out of foul trouble. In their last five games, the Wolfpack has allowed just 67.6 points per game. If NC State can continue their strong defensive play, they are going to win this game.

Virginia Tech does not score a whole bunch of points, so NC State should not have a problem with defense. The Hokies score the third-fewest points per game, and they make the fourth-fewest shots in the ACC. They also do not get to the free throw line often, nor do they make many of their shots from the charity stripe. Virginia Tech also leads the ACC in turnovers per game. This is something NC State has to take advantage of. If the Wolfpack can do that, they will be able to win on the road.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State has lost three of their last four games. Those losses have come against Virginia, Wake Forest, and North Carolina. In those four games, the Wolfpack are putting up just 63.3 points per game. When a team scores just barely over 60 points, it becomes very hard to win basketball games. NC State does not shoot the ball well, and that has been very evident lately. This is something Virginia Tech has to take advantage of. If they can hold NC State to a low score, they will be able to win at home.

Virginia Tech, as mentioned, does not score a whole bunch of points. For their scoring, the Hokies rely on two players. Those players are Tobi Lawal and Mylyjael Poteat. These two players shoot well over 50 percent combined, and Lawal can knock down the three if he is left open. They are the two best players on the team, and Virginia Tech needs them to be at their best if they want to move to .500 in conference play. If Lawal and Poteat play well, expect the Hokies to win this matchup.

Final NC State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing great. Neither team is happy with their current standing in the ACC, either. I do think this matchup will make for a good game, though. The spread is just 2.5, and it is for good reason. The Wolfpack and Hokies are fairly even teams. I do lean towards NC State in this game, though. They are the better team, and they should be able to pull off the road conference win.

Final NC State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: NC State ML (-140)