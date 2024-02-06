The Wolfpack's win over the Cardinals occurred during an emotional "Play4Kay" game, in honor of the late NC State women's basketball coach.

In an emotionally charged Play4Kay game, the NC State women's basketball team, donned in pink and black uniforms. secured a tough 77-67 victory over No. 15 Louisville on Monday. The win tied them for second place in the ACC with the Cardinals. Coach Wes Moore praised his team's early offensive fluidity but acknowledged the need for consistency.

The Wolfpack, ranked third nationally, had a formidable first-half performance, leading by 21 points. However, Louisville's late surge narrowed the gap to single digits.

“We were getting to the rim or kicking and knocking down 3s, so that was good,” Moore said, as reported by Jadyn Watson-Fisher of The News & Observer. “Second half — I don’t know if we went back to maybe standing around a little bit and just kind of watching one person. We’ve got to get where we can put 40 minutes together and be fluid offensively … But, I’m proud of them. Tough win.”

Aziaha James led the scoring with 28 points, supported by Madison Hayes' 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Hayes emphasized the team's mental and physical strength, especially significant on a night honoring the late coach Kay Yow.

“I felt like we were strong mentally and physically today,” Hayes said. “I think that motivated us; we got to pull this out, especially on Kay Yow night. We can’t let that happen.”

Kay Yow ‘still making an impact,' says Moore

The “Play4Kay” game was held to honor former NC State women's basketball coach Kay Yow, who coached the Wolfpack from 1975 to 2009. She died from cancer in 2009.

The game held personal significance for Hayes, who lost three loved ones to cancer, including her former coach Nikki McCray-Penson of Mississippi State.

“It was definitely a big game for us tonight, for sure,” Hayes added. “I wrote their (loved ones) names on my shoes and just played for them. That’s what they wanted for me.”

The Wolfpack's offense was particularly explosive in the first half, scoring 28 points in the first quarter alone, followed by another 19 in the second, courtesy of a 15-0 scoring run. James was a standout, scoring 16 points in the first quarter.

Defensively, the Wolfpack showed fluctuating intensity. Despite being one of the ACC's top defenses, allowing an average of 59 points per game, they let Louisville score 22 points in the first quarter. The second half saw a decline in their defensive efficiency, with Louisville scoring 32 points in the paint.

Olivia Cochran of Louisville posed a significant challenge, topping the Cardinals with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Moore admitted, “She kicked our butts.”

Freshman Zoe Brooks had a notable performance, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal.

At the end of the night, the game was more than just a win for the Wolfpack – it was a night to honor cancer survivors, remember those who lost their battles and celebrate the impact of coach Yow.

“Coach Yow was an unbelievable person; really cared about others,” Wes Moore said. “Now, even after her passing, she is still making an unbelievable impact.”