Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen has yet to run out of wins to celebrate, as Rhode Island Rams color analyst Chris DiSano has reported that his son — Ray Allen III — will be joining Rhode Island’s men’s basketball program as a preferred walk-on.

Subsequently, basketball insider Adam Zagoria confirms that Allen III will be joining the Rams, noting that his old man played against Rhode Island assistant coach Duane Woodward while the latter played for Boston College Eagles. At the time, the elder Allen was starring for the UConn Huskies before going on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.

Ray Allen III will join @RhodyMBB as a preferred walk-on, source confirms. Ray Allen played against Rhody asst Duane Woodward during their Big East days. '40' played at BC 1994-98 First by @CDiSano44 pic.twitter.com/Os7LKPZaqd — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 27, 2023

An unranked high school recruit, Allen III is a 6-foot-1 shooting guard. Notably, his father has coached him at Gulliver Prep in Miami since Aug. 2021.

Ray Allen putting his kids through a quick shooting workout 🤞 (via treyfour/IG) pic.twitter.com/DAm0LLwiKh — Overtime (@overtime) May 9, 2021

According to 247 Sports and Rivals, Allen III received official offers from UMass and Rutgers. It’s unclear why Allen III didn’t choose to take the scholarship offers from the Minutemen or Scarlet Knights men’s basketball programs, especially with Rutgers extending an offer to him back in 2020, but he may have only had lukewarm interest in those schools.

Frankly, like the sons of many former standout players, there’s no guarantee that Allen III will go on to have a marvelous career. Nonetheless, following him on his basketball journey and tracking his development in that time will be a worthwhile endeavor, if for no other reason than the respect his father garnered by the time that he officially retired from the NBA in 2016.

Rhode Island went 9-22 last season under former Dayton and Indiana head coach Archie Miller.