The UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs have agreed to play in a multi-year series starting next season at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The two teams will face off the following year at Madison Square Garden in New York City, reports College Hoops Today’s Jon Rothstein.

Announcement of this multi-year matchup comes after the two squads faced off in this year’s Elite Eight. UConn made minced meat of Gonzaga, beating them by a score of 82-54; UConn did to Gonzaga much like they did to the rest of college basketball on their way to their fifth national title. For head coach Dan Hurley, it was his first.

UConn was truly a dominant team during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, winning every single game by double digits. It culminated in a 76-59 National Championship victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

Gonzaga had a relatively good year again, although being blown out by UConn was not how Bulldogs legend Drew Timme wanted to end his collegiate career. It was another really good year from Gonzaga where they ultimately failed to finish the job; this has become par for the course under Mark Few.

Going into next season, both of these teams will expect to compete for a national title again. UConn and Gonzaga are projected to both be top 20 teams once the season begins.

To start the multi-year series, Gonzaga will be looking to avenge their drubbing in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of UConn. Doing so in front of their home Seattle fans would be sweet, although this year’s performance from UConn suggests that this team will be a serious squad for years to come.