The Air Force Falcons suspended head coach Joe Scott on Saturday, following the launch of an investigation into his treatment of players, as per ESPN. No other information was immediately available except that assistant coach will be interim head coach in the meantime.

Air Force lost their game against Nevada on Saturday, 81-66, as they fell to 3-15 on the season. This is Joe Scott’s sixth season at the helm as head coach of Air Force. He took over the program ahead of the 2020-21 season. It’s Scott’s second go-round with the Falcons after beginning his head coaching career at Air Force back in 2000.

During Scott’s entire tenure with Air Force, he’s complied an overall record of 97-183, and 36-119 in Mountain West Conference play. He has not made the NCAA Tournament during the course of the past six years, but he did lead the program to the round of 64 during the 2003-04 season.

That year was Scott’s only winning season at Air Force when the Falcons went 22-7 overall and 12-2 in the Mountain West. He was also named the conference Coach of the Year.

Scott has also had coaching stints at Princeton and Denver. At Princeton, his teams went 38-45 and 18-24 in Ivy League play over the course of three years. At Denver, he complied a record of 146-132 overall, and 83-67 in conference play. He oversaw the Pioneers’ move from Sun Belt Conference, to the Western Athletic Conference and the eventually to the Summit League.

Scott also had stints as an assistant coach at Holy Cross and Georgia in between his time at Denver and his second stint at Air Force. Over the past couple of seasons, Air Force has been among the worst teams in the Mountain West.