The Air Force Falcons are still searching for their first victory in the Mountain West this season, and they'll get one of their best chances to do it when they visit the Wyoming Cowboys. The Falcons haven't been competitive in many conference games this season. However, they hosted Wyoming in one of their first matchups and lost by just five points. The Cowboys were only three-point favorites, which gave them the cover, but it was a small victory to lose by just five in a season where not much has gone right for Air Force. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-Wyoming prediction and pick.

Air Force has lost 15 consecutive games, dating back to their last non-conference game through all 14 conference games. It gives the Falcons a 3-22 record on the season and a 0-11 record on the road. The bad news for the Falcons is they've also failed to cover in six consecutive games, with five coming as double-digit underdogs. Air Force nearly pulled off an upset victory over San Diego State in late January when they lost by just one point, but that was the last game before their recent six-game stretch.

Don't let Air Force's struggles distract you from Wyoming's issues over the past few weeks. The Cowboys have also lost five consecutive games but haven't had an easy schedule. Wyoming has been double-digit underdogs in three of the five games and covered the spread in three. It's an interesting wrinkle for bettors, but both teams will tell you it means nothing to them, and they are just desperate for a victory.

Here are the Air Force-Wyoming College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-Wyoming Odds

Air Force: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Wyoming: -10 (-100)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 129 (-110)

Under: 129 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force doesn't play too many teams that nearly match them in offensive performance, but they'll get that in this game against the 326th-ranked Cowboys. Air Force's defense is slightly worse than Wyoming's, but it's hard to see these teams on paper with their recent forms and see it being a ten-point difference.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's offense hasn't been performing well, but its defense has maintained its average play this season. The Cowboys rank 173rd in the nation with 71.1 points allowed per game, which wouldn't be great except for Air Force, which ranks 361st in total offense with 62.4 points per game.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

It'd be easy to look at this game and the teams' recent performances and conclude that it could go under. Air Force hasn't scored more than 64 points in their past six losses and only eclipsed 60 twice over that span. It hasn't been much better for Wyoming, as they scored over 60 points in three of their past five games with some poor 50-point performances mixed in. However, the oddsmakers accounted for that, and 129 points for a total is always scary, especially in a matchup where two teams' offenses could slightly progress against weaker opposition.

We'll look at the underdog in this matchup, as it'll be challenging for Wyoming to cover the spread if both offenses perform poorly. The Cowboys won by just five points in the first matchup this season, when Wyoming played much better basketball.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Air Force +10 (-110)