For a few years, the state of pop music, at least on the men's side, was bleak. Newcomers like Benson Boone arose while Harry Styles went quiet before making his grand return. Now, there's a new King of Pop: Conan Gray, who's in the midst of his 2026 Wishbone World Tour.

He brought the tour to UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, which, for those who don't know, is close enough to Long Island and Queens to confuse any non-locals, as opener Esha Tewari found out firsthand.

While he performed just a 100-minute set, that's all it took for Gray to prove his position in the pop game. His tight show was a journey through his latest album, Wishbone, and featured all of the theatrics expected.

Gray, 27, may be the future of pop music. Unlike most artists, Gray's music has changed and evolved with time, as each of his four albums is distinct. Wishbone is by far the strongest, and he wasn't afraid to play 10 of the album's 12 tracks during the show.

Not since Olivia Rodrigo's first headlining tour has a crowd been so into an artist. The Elmont crowd sang along with every single one of his songs, sometimes overpowering Gray's voice. They also started a fan project, illuminating the crowd blue and red during “Class Clown.”

He is the future, and Gray has the right mix of theatrics and bravado as a pop star. Gray is no stranger to big venues, but the Wishbone Tour is his first all-arena tour, and he deserves it, taking full advantage of the leap.

Conan Gray's Wishbone World Tour review

After a somewhat lackluster opening set — Tewari is very talented, but the three-piece band doesn't lend itself well to making songs feel full and unique — Gray took the stage at 9:00 p.m. sharp.

He came out to Rodrigo's “Bad Idea Right?” from her sophomore Guts album. The two are close, and this was a touching way to pay tribute to her. It's also fitting, given that the song shares the theme of reconnecting with an ex with many of Gray's songs.

Gray came out riding on a bicycle, checking a mailbox while fully decked out in a sailor outfit, before kicking into “My World.” He is billed out of Texas, and the stage was decked out with decorative cornstalks while the LED screen backdrop showed a suburban cornfield.

Throughout the show, the background would occasionally change, changing from water to a starry night (all imagery that fits with the themes of Wishbone). Ultimately, he ends the set back where he began it: in the cornfield.

The meat of the show

Not only was it poetic, but the speakers above Gray's stage were lined with old-time theater curtains. The opening set felt straight out of The Wizard of Oz with the cornfields in the background.

The second act of the show featured a variety of songs from all four of his albums, from Kid Krow to Superache. By far the least represented album was Found Heaven, his album before Wishbone. That's a bit of a bummer, considering Gray leaned heavily into '80s influences like Queen and Talking Heads without being annoyingly unoriginal (looking at you, Benson Boone).

While most shows appear to follow the same structure, Gray performs a surprise song each night after breaking a wishbone with someone in the crowd. As we know, hearts (and wishbones) don't break even, and the one with the bigger end of the stick picks the show's surprise song out of pre-selected options.

He performed the song over a “campfire” on one of the stage's (which is shaped like a wishbone) legs. This was the most intimate moment and a highlight of the show, stripping away the paraphernalia of the rest of the show.

From there, it's a full-on sprint to the finish line. He performed a crowd-pleasing sequence of hits like “Heather” and “Romeo” and a new unreleased song, “The Best,” which, somehow, some crowd members knew word-for-word.

The final three songs of the main set include “Actor” (the opening track from Wishbone) and “Maniac” from his debut album, Kid Krow. He concludes the main portion of the show with “Vodka Cranberry.” Even if you don't know his discography, “Vodka Cranberry” is all over the radio.

Conan Gray's star qualities

This is when he most flaunted his vocal prowess. Gray hits a memorable high note at the song's crescendo. Live, he hits it and soars above what's on the album track.

He then played a two-song encore, ending with “Caramel” as Wishbone-themed confetti fell from the sky. It puts an emotional end to the show, which tells a linear narrative. “My World” and “Caramel” serve as two sides of the same coin about toxic relationships.

Throughout the entire show, Gray remained consistent vocally and with his dance moves. His backing band — whom he was unafraid to show love — was tight (the drummer and bassist were especially notable in the mix).

Should you see Conan Gray's 2026 Wishbone World Tour?

Yes, Gray's music largely caters to a younger girls' demographic. There's no getting around that. However, lyrically and musically, he transcends that demographic.

Many have tried to capture the swagger of Freddie Mercury, but few have the talent to back it up. Gray, who exudes theater kid energy, is a masterful showman. It never seems fake, and he's bought into all of the emotions entailed with his songs.

His voice is also top-notch. He has the ability to hit every falsetto, and his lyrics are deeper than anything Mr. “Moonbeam ice cream” has come up with.

It may appear unnecessary to evoke the name of one Benson Boone in this argument. However, many thought the reemergence of Styles would be the biggest threat to his position as one of pop's biggest stars. Instead, it may be Gray, who continues to prove that his desire for success is more than just a wish — it's his destiny. He has arrived.

Conan Gray's Wishbone World Tour will continue through Oct. 8, 2026.