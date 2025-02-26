While Alabama basketball was coming off some tough losses, they had some momentum heading into Tuesday's historic game against Mississippi State. Funny enough, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats had a history of his own against Kentucky on Saturday. He registered his 26th win against an AP-ranked opponent.

He now has the most in program history. However, Oats can add a 27th AP victory following Tuesday's win. Luckily, they had some history of their own as well. The Crimson Tide knocked down 22 3-pointers against Mississippi State. It's the most against an AP-ranked opponent.

Also, they have scored 100+ points vs four ranked opponents this season. It is the most 100-point outings vs ranked foes by any team since Kansas in 2001-02. As a result, the Crimson Tide averages the most points per game of any team in the country (91.3). They resemble as close to an NBA offense as it gets.

The 3-point shooting, the spacing, as well as the consistent plays for guys to get in space is remarkable. Although Alabama basketball had a rough stretch against Auburn and then Missouri, they've ridden the ship once again. Having a win like this against Mississippi State is a huge momentum boost.

Alabama basketball could continue to make history

With there being three games left, they have the toughest remaining schedule in the country. The Crimson Tide takes on Tennessee, Florida, and Auburn. All of which are within the Top 10 of the AP poll, maybe even the Top 5. As of writing this, the poll hasn't been updated for February 26, considering that Florida was upset by Georgia.

Still, Alabama basketball could be peaking at the right time. Securing three more wins against the SEC's best could be a huge boost going into the conference tournament. Unfortunately for them, plenty of SEC teams are in the Top 25 and have shown legitimate potential of winning the whole thing.

It adds more pressure to the Crimson Tide to the end of the season. Even if it is a close loss, any loss of morale could have serious consequences going into March. As of now, they are not currently eligible to be a No. 1 seed. Still, they can land as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Following an Alabama basketball upset loss to Missouri, they might've turned a corner.

Either way, Alabama basketball could keep the streak of 100+ going this season against three more AP-ranked teams. However, they have plenty of work to do if that's the case. A win like this against Mississippi State though could have the Crimson Tide chanting “Roll Tide.”