Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has filed a court affidavit urging a state judge to uphold NCAA eligibility rules and deny Alabama basketball center Charles Bediako's continued participation with the Crimson Tide. The filing, submitted Thursday in the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court, positions Sankey directly against a renowned athlete in his own league, at a time when legal challenges to NCAA rules are increasingly common.

“Permitting former professional athletes to return to competition creates a competitive disadvantage and fundamental unfairness for current student-athletes who have not pursued a professional sports career, but have instead maintained their commitment to the collegiate athletics model,” wrote Sankey

“Fulfilling the academic standards and participating actively in an educational community while also participating in college sports. It is also unfair to college sports programs that have operated within the existing framework for college athletics and thus have not sought to add former professional athletes to their rosters.

“… I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case. Which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes.”

Bediako, a 7-foot center from Brampton, Ontario, played two seasons at Alabama from 2021-23 before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Undrafted, he spent the next three seasons in the G League, appearing in 82 games across multiple franchises, and signed a two-way NBA contract without playing in a regular-season NBA game.

He returned to the Crimson Tide last month under a temporary restraining order granted on Jan. 21 and has since appeared in four games, averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. Alabama is 2-2 in games since Bediako returned to the roster.

The preliminary injunction hearing, set for Friday, will determine if he can continue playing. Judge Daniel Pruet will oversee the proceedings following the recusal of Judge James H. Roberts Jr., who initially granted the restraining order.

One of Bediako's lawyers, Darren Heitner, reacted to the court filing submitted by Sankey on Thursday.

“Greg Sankey's emphasis on the need for consistent application of eligibility rules to avoid disruption in college sports is contradicted by the NCAA's own recent practices,” Heitner shared on X (formerly Twitter). “As evidenced by multiple eligibility grants, the NCAA has waived similar rules for former professional athletes, including Thierry Darlan, Abdullah Ahmed, James Nnaji, and Fedor Zugic.

“These waivers demonstrate selective enforcement, undermining Sankey's assertion that inconsistent application fuels disruption. Courts in similar cases have highlighted such inconsistencies as evidence of arbitrary decision-making.

“Also, Sankey's reliance on outdated principles of amateurism and academic integration is not aligned with the current realities of college athletes and the proliferation of NIL deals. Furthermore, Sankey is a lay witness who can offer opinions based on personal knowledge, but this affidavit is littered with conclusory statements that are not tied to specific facts or data.

“Finally, Sankey is not only biased but has a conflict of interest while serving in the role of SEC Commissioner.”

The case comes amid a broader wave of eligibility litigation in the SEC, including challenges by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar.

The Crimson Tide travels to Auburn on Saturday, with Bediako’s availability contingent on the court’s ruling.