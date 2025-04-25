Alijah Arenas, a five-star USC Trojans commit and the 18-year-old son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is awake and in the process of recovery, via ESPN's Shams Charania. He was put into a medically induced coma after being seriously injured in a single-car accident in Los Angeles before 5 a.m. local time on Thursday.

He is said to have crashed into a tree and fire hydrant while driving a Tesla Cybertruck. The vehicle caught fire, and water flowing from the hydrant filled the area. Multiple individuals bravely pulled Arenas out of the wreck. He was quickly taken to the hospital. Police do not presently suspect alcohol was involved.

Although Arenas is still intubated, he was able to communicate by writing on a piece of paper, his family said in a statement. “Did anyone get hurt,” he asked, recalling smoke from the accident. The 6-foot-6 native of Chatsworth, California is said to have been the only person in the vehicle.

In addition to updating people on Alijah Arenas' progress, the statement also highlighted the people who saved the young man's life by rescuing him from the flames and smoke.

“This act of courage, along with Alijah's incredible will to survive, has been nothing short of miraculous,” it reads, via Charania. “The family continues to ask for the public's prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to a full recovery.

“They remain deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by his medical team and the overwhelming love and encouragement from the community. Further updates will be shared as Alijah continues to heal.”

Arenas is the No. 10 recruit in the country, per 247 Sports' rankings. He committed to USC in January and competed in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game at the beginning of April. Basketball is obviously unimportant right now, though.

The community earnestly hopes that Arenas will continue to make progress in his recovery.