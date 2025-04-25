A video has now surfaced of USC commit Alijah Arenas' car crash, and he is seen on the ground as the Cybertruck was on fire following the accident.

TMZ was first to report the video. Arenas is seen on the ground in a puddle of water after being removed from the burning Cybertruck. Firemen arrive on the scene as the person taking the video barks directions at them.

The video was recorded by a neighbor who allegedly heard the crash occur at 5 am on Thursday, April 24, 2025. They say that he saw Arenas stuck in the car after hitting a fire hydrant before coming to a stop by a tree.

After spending time on the ground, Arenas was eventually stretchered away from the scene. He was then hospitalized at a nearby facility. Reports stated that Arenas was placed in an induced coma after being hospitalized.

Luckily, Alijah Arenas did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the Cybertruck crash. Since it occurred, other stars like the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sent positive messages his way. “Prayers for Alijah,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, the official Cybertruck account weighed in on the matter. Corbin Williams posted a video with commentary about the accident, talking about the damage to the vehicle among other things.

The Cybertruck account commented on the post on X, saying, “But I have ‘no crumple zone'… Hope everyone's OK.” The post was deleted shortly after.

Arenas, a five-star recruit out of high school, recently committed to USC, joining the Trojans' basketball program. He is still in high school at Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California, and is set to join USC next year.

Before going to college, Arenas told TMZ that he already gotten a sponsorship deal from Adidas. According to TMZ, Arenas recently averaged 31 points per game, an impressive feat.

He is hoping to follow in his father's footsteps and have a successful basketball career. Gilbert Arenas played in the NBA for over a decade. He was a three-time NBA All-Star and played for the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies.