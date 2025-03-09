For the second year in a row, Auburn basketball lost a marquee March matchup after Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected for committing an obviously dirty foul. The 25-year-old forward hit Alabama's Chris Youngblood in the back of the head with his forearm while trying to gain position for a rebound. He was penalized with a flagrant 2 foul and thereby dismissed from the game.

The excessive contact soured what was otherwise an exhilarating regular season finale in The Jungle. Baker-Mazara smiled in disbelief before heading into the locker room. There was nothing to debate, however. He left the officials with no choice but to bring down the hammer. At the time of his ejection, the Tigers were trailing the Crimson Tide, 62-57, with less than 11 minutes remaining in the second half.

Auburn battled back but fell short, 93-91, in overtime. Despite Johni Broome's Senior Day masterpiece, which consisted of 34 points on 15-of-28 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals, the team fell victim to a game-winning Mark Sears floater. Baker-Mazara, who finished with seven points and three assists in 18 minutes, witnessed the bitter ending from afar.

Chad Baker-Mazara gives Auburn fans an unfortunate case of deja vu

Last year, minutes into the Tigers' NCAA Tournament game against Yale, the Dominican Republic native was given a flagrant 2 for elbowing an opposing player in the chest area. The No. 4 seed rolled into March Madness with amazing momentum after winning the SEC Conference Tournament but ultimately got bounced by the Ivy Leaguers in the Round of 64.

Auburn basketball fans cannot fathom the thought of another potentially great run coming to a crushing end because of an easily preventable ejection. Considering Chad Baker-Mazara has five years of college experience under his belt, one would hope that he would exercise more discipline and sportsmanship.

Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl must have a stern conversation with the athlete. Beyond just communicating his importance to the squad's championship aspirations– scores 13.1 points while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from behind the 3-point line– he must ask him if this is the legacy he wishes to leave behind at Auburn.

Baker-Mazara will have almost a week to reflect on things before the SEC regular season champs next take the court.