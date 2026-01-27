The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats walked into one of the toughest road environments in college hoops and walked out unbeaten, with a familiar face showing his allegiance along the way.

As the Arizona basketball visited Provo on Monday night to face the No. 13 BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center, several prominent figures from the Utah Jazz organization were in attendance. Jazz owner Ryan Smith, head coach Will Hardy, and multiple players sat courtside to witness a heavyweight Big 12 clash. Among them was former Arizona star Lauri Markkanen, who found himself cheering in enemy territory.

Markkanen, who starred for Arizona during the 2016-17 season before becoming the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, made his support clear on social media. After Arizona Basketball posted a courtside photo with the caption, “Good to see Lauri in the house tonight!”, the former All-Star responded on X, formerly Twitter, with a simple but telling message, “Bear Down!!”

The two-word post underscored Markkanen’s continued connection to his college program, even while surrounded by a largely BYU-friendly crowd. While many Jazz-affiliated attendees either had local ties or neutral rooting interests, Markkanen openly backed his former school as the Wildcats defended their perfect record.

On the court, Arizona showed why it remains the top-ranked team in the country. The Wildcats led by as many as 19 points in the second half, threatening to quiet a BYU crowd that entered the night riding a 13-game home winning streak. However, the Cougars surged late, cutting the deficit to one in the final seconds.

Freshman Brayden Burries delivered a standout performance, finishing with 29 points and sealing the game with a crucial chase-down block before knocking down late free throws. Jaden Bradley added 26 points with three rebounds, as Arizona held on for an 86-83 victory to improve to 21-0 and match the best start in program history.

Arizona now turns its attention to a rivalry matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, while BYU faces another major test on the road against the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks, as both teams brace for a demanding stretch of conference play.