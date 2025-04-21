The Arizona State women's basketball and Molly Miller era is off to a strong start. On Monday, former LSU women's basketball guard Last-Tear Poa committed to the Sun Devils, according to an article from Yahoo Sports.

The senior guard averaged only two points per game in roughly 15 minutes per game. After winning the 2022-23 NCAA title with LSU women's basketball, she hasn't found a key part of the rotation.

Still, Tear Poa will spend the final year of her eligibility in Tempe.

Although the move is strange, Miller has had plenty of success before taking the Arizona State job. She helped Grand Canyon University reach the NCAA tournament.

Not to mention, the team went 32-3 and won the WAC regular season and conference tournament. She was with the university for five seasons and showed major improvement.

However, Arizona State women's basketball found the opportunity to secure her to a multi-year contract.

Since the Big 12 hasn't been too competitive, this might be the chance to establish a contending team. Plus, Tear Poa might have more of a chance to shine in a bigger role.

The Sun Devils might not have that success that Miller had last season with GCU. Still, Tear Poa is the first significant transfer in the Miller-era.

Last-Tear Poa can elevate Arizona State women's basketball

The program has been in shambles the past few seasons. After Arizona State women's basketball fired Natasha Adair, change was needed.

Luckily, they brought in Miller, who has a knack for X's and O's, as well as relatability. She showed a major ability to relate to her players, which have made them play with more fire.

Also, Tear Poa could be in for a comeback season. With a more expanded role, she can increase her WNBA draft stock, among other things.

Most importantly, though, she's looking for an opportunity.

Landing the transfer portal guard this quickly is a great sign. Tear Poa can learn the system, her teammates, and truly be herself on the court.

Either way, this is likely the start of a flurry of moves for the Sun Devil program this summer.