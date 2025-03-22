One of the best mid-major schools in all of women's college basketball has been Grand Canyon over the last few seasons, which naturally means the head coach will get a lot of attention from bigger jobs. Molly Miller has done an excellent job with the Antelopes and turned them into a WAC powerhouse in 2024-25, and now she is being rewarded at Arizona State.

Despite the success that Grand Canyon had this season, it wasn't able to pull off an NCAA Tournament shocker. After a valiant upset big, No. 4 seed Baylor was able to fend the 13th-seeded Antelopes off in a 73-60 win.

Shortly after the game ended, Miller reached an agreement to become the next head coach of Arizona State women's basketball, according to 94 Feet WBB.

The Sun Devils haven't reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and have been especially struggling of late, finishing with 20 or more losses in each of the last three seasons. Arizona State won just three out of 18 conference games and finished with an overall record of 10-22 in its first season in the Big 12.

Miller will be an injection of life for the program which desperately needs some new energy as it looks to rise the ranks in a very competitive Big 12 conference.

The former Grand Canyon head coach has a great track record that speaks for itself. In five years in Phoenix, Miller accumulated a stellar record of 117-38 with a WAC Championship in both the regular season and the postseason tournament. Even after the loss to Baylor, Grand Canyon still finished the season with a 32-3 record, so Arizona State will be hoping for a quick turnaround upon her arrival.

It will be interesting to see how many players Miller is able to bring from Grand Canyon up to the Big 12 level and if they can have the same success at Arizona State that they did at Grand Canyon. The Antelopes got a sneak peek at one of the best teams in the Big 12 on the road on Friday and more than held their own.

Miller will be comfortable staying in Arizona in Tempe and should be able to continue recruiting there, so all signs point to this being a home run hire for Arizona State women's basketball.