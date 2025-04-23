Arkansas basketball star freshman Boogie Fland made a significant decision on his future in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are coming back from an uneven regular season under John Calipari that ended with an overachieving NCAA Tournament run. This past year's team entered The Big Dance as a No. 10 seed and knocked out two legendary coaches. Arkansas beat preseason No. 1 Kansas in the first round and then pulled off an incredible upset over Rick Pitino and second-seeded St. John's. The season eventually ended in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Texas Tech.

While the Razorbacks are returning several players from this past year's team, Fland will likely not be one of them. According to CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, Boogie Fland has entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag. Rothstein, however, notes that the former 5-star recruit is currently focused on the NBA Draft as he keeps his options open.

Arkansas basketball is poised for a breakout second season under John Calipari

All in all, Arkansas basketball showed a lot of resilience this past season. The Razorbacks suffered several injuries throughout the year, losing key players such as Boogie Fland, Johnell Davis, and Adou Thiero at certain points. These health setbacks resulted in a dismal start to a vaunted SEC schedule. The Razorbacks dropped five straight conference games and did not look anywhere near an NCAA Tournament team. John Calipari's program was subsequently on the bubble for most of the season, securing an at-large bid due to a late-season rally.

However, once Arkansas got in, this group was a lot healthier and played with a weight off its shoulders. And that's where the talent of this group that was hyped up in the preseason really showed. Fland was a standout for the Razorbacks for much of the year. The former McDonald's All-American was second on the team in points at 13.5 and first in assists at 5.1. Unfortunately for the Bronx native, the end of his regular season was plagued by a torn UCL in his thumb. Fland was able to return to the NCAA Tournament and contribute during this exciting second weekend run.

There's a chance the 18-year-old returns to school, as he is showing up as a second-round pick in mock drafts. However, it appears that either way, Fland is likely on his way out of Fayetteville. Even with the star point guard's departure, Arkansas basketball's future looks very promising. Several key players are returning for next season, and John Calipari is bringing in a top-five recruiting class. There will surely be more additions to this roster through the portal as the Razorbacks look to become a contender in the SEC. It won't be easy, but John Calipari is already building a promising foundation.