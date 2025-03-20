Arkansas basketball has secured itself a bid in the NCAA Tournament. Now, the fun truly begins. Ahead of the Razorbacks' first-round matchup against Kansas on Thursday, the team has a key update on freshman guard Boogie Fland.

Head coach John Calipari's No. 2 scoring leader is expected to suit up against the Jayhawks, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Boogie Fland will come off bench in his first action in nearly two months. He couldn’t remember the last time he came off the bench in a non-All-Star game. Can he regain the form that had him projected as a first-round pick?”

Fland, who's been sidelined since January 18 with a hand injury that had him pegged to miss the remainder of the season, participated in shootaround on Wednesday and it appears that he'll be ready to go, per Thomas Goldkamp of On3 Sports.

“He was good today,” Calipari told reporters at the team’s NCAA Tournament site. “His hand was bothering him a little bit, so he went light. I’m trying to think of the rotation. Like how am I going to do this?”

Arkansas basketball gets top producer back for the Round of 64

Averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists during a time when he was logging 34.1 minutes per game, it'll be interesting to see the approach when Fland enters the contest in a reserve-like role on Thursday.

“It was a great story when he came and said, ‘Look, I’m going to be able to go but I don’t want to hurt the team, they’re doing some good stuff,'” Calipari said. “Then he said, ‘If I can help this…’ I said, ‘Yeah, you can help us, we only have seven guys.'”

Arkansas basketball is hoping to bounce back with the extra depth after an underwhelming SEC tournament display. The Razorbacks and Jayhawks will tip at 7:10 PM ET.