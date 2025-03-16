As the NCAA tournament is set to start soon, several teams are dealing with injuries to some of their key players. One of those teams is Arkansas basketball, as many are wondering if they'll be getting Adou Thiero back in the lineup after being out for a while. Head coach John Calipari gave an update on Thiero, and it sounds like he won't be available this week, according to CBS Sports' Adou Thiero.

“Arkansas' Adou Thiero (knee) is doubtful for the Razorbacks' first NCAA Tournament game this week, per John Calipari. Has not played since 2/22. Averages 15.6 PPG and 6.0 RPG,” Rothstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Before their game against Texas at the end of February, Arkansas announced Thiero's injury.

“Arkansas junior Adou Thiero suffered a hyperextension to his left knee in the second half of the Missouri game (Feb. 22). He is listed as out for the game versus Texas tonight (Feb. 26) and will continue to be evaluated. Surgery is not expected. There is no timetable for his return,” Arkansas wrote.

After playing with Kentucky the past two seasons, Thiero has had a big role with Arkansas and helped them get out of their 0-5 start in the SEC. He's led them to have a real chance to get into the NCAA Tournament, and the hope is that they can win a game without him so he can return at some point.

Arkansas basketball dealing with injuries ahead of tournament

Though Adou Thiero may not be available for the first game of the NCAA tournament, the Razorbacks got some good news on the injury update of guard Boogie Fland, after he missed the last two months because of thumb surgery that ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Fland has been cleared to practice, and he will be able to play in the tournament. He was the second-leading scorer for Arkansas with 15.1 points per game before his injury. For a team that isn't shooting the best from three, Fland gives them a boost in that category, as he's shooting 39%. He also knows how to get his teammates involved with his 5.7 assists per game.

With Fland returning, Arkansas should have a good chance to get into the tournament as Selection Sunday is upon us. They've had some quality wins this season which should give them a good chance to be placed in the bracket, but nobody will know until the dust is settled.