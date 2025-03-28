The Arkansas basketball program suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Thursday night against Texas Tech. Arkansas lost 85-83 in an overtime battle with Texas Tech with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. The main headline coming out of this game was a controversial decision by head coach John Calipari that some believe cost the Razorbacks the game.

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari explained his controversial timeout decision towards the end of overtime.

“In my career, I let him go (with no TO),” Calipari explained via Rocco Miller. “I like that more because they're not going to foul you and it's a good chance to get to the rim. Now, it didn't work out, so now it will be questioned.”

Texas Tech's Darrion Williams made the go-ahead bucket with less than 10 second left on the clock. Calipari did not call a timeout after that score, instead letting his team bolt down the court and attempt to tie the game.

Calipari's above quote was in response to a reporter questioning whether he regrets not calling a timeout in that situation.

Arkansas basketball crumbled in overtime loss against Texas Tech

The Razorbacks let the Red Raiders battle back from a 13-point deficit with less than five minutes left in regulation. Arkansas's collapse was the largest blown lead in the NCAA tournament by any team coached by Calipari.

“We're all disappointed here,” Calipari said via ESPN. “But I told them, there's nothing them individually or my team could do to disappoint me because of what they've done this year. I'm so proud of them.”

The stakes could not have been higher for Calipari. He came extremely close to becoming the first coach to take four different schools to the Elite Eight. Now Calipari and the Razorbacks need to pour all of their effort into getting back to this stage next year.

Texas Tech advances to play Florida in the West Region final on Saturday. If Texas Tech wins that game, they'll advance to their second ever Final Four.