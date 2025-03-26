ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Thursday's Sweet 16 games conclude as Arkansas faces Texas Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

Arkansas is 22-13 on the year, and earned a ten-seed in the NCAA tournament. This resulted in a first-round game with Kansas. It was a tight first half, with Arkansas leading by three at the half. Kansas would come back and take a lead late in the second half, but Arkansas would still take the win, winning 79-72. This resulted in an Arkansas second-round game against two-seed St. John's. Arkansas took a lead late in the first half, and would not give it up, taking the 75-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 27-8 on the year and would have a three-seed in the NCAA tournament. Texas Tech would open its tournament with UNC Wilmington. Texas Tech would lead by just four at the end of the first half, but would still come away with an 82-72 victory. Texas Tech would then face Drake in the second round. Texas Tech would take the lead late in the first half, and never hand it back. They led by seven at half-time and would go on to win the game 77-64.

Here are the Arkansas-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Arkansas-Texas Tech Odds

Arkansas: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +195

Texas Tech: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 147.5 (-118)

Under: 147.5 (-104)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Time: 10:09 PM ET/ 7:09 PM PT

TV: TBS/truTV

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is ranked 36th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 65th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arkansas has been solid on offense this year. They are 80th in the nation in points per game while sitting 91st in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well inside. Arkansas is 59th in the nation in two-point percentage this year.

Johnell Davis leads the way for Arkansas this year. He comes in scoring 11.4 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by DJ Wagner. Wagner comes in with 11.1 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Meanwhile, Trevon Brazile leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game, while he adds 6.7 points and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Zvonimir Ivisic. Ivisic comes in with 8.8 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this year.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is ranked eighth in KenPom's current rankings. They are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Texas Tech has also been solid on offense this year. They are 24th in the nation in points per game while sitting 22nd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well from three, sitting 31st in the nation in three-point percentage this year. Finally, they have moved the ball well, sitting fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

JT Toppin leads the way for Texas Tech this year. He comes in with 18.1 points per game while adding 9.3 rebounds per game, both marks leading the team. He also adds 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. Toppin is joined in the front court by Darrion Williams. Williams comes into the game with 14.7 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

Meanwhile, Chance McMillian has been solid in the backcourt. He comes in with 14.2 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Finally, Elijah Hawkins leads the team in assists and steals, coming in with 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He also had 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this year.

Final Arkansas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on offense this year, Texas Tech has been slightly better. Still, there are a few key factors that will determine this game. First, both teams have also been solid on the defensive end of the court. Arkansas is 129th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 41st in opponent shooting efficiency. Texas Tech is 42nd in the opponent points per game while sitting 42nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Texas Tech has taken care of the ball better though. They are 23rd in the nation in turnovers per game while Arkansas is 160th. Further, Texas Tech is 124th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage while Arkansas is 169th. This should be a close game between two solid teams, but take Texas Tech in this one.

Final Arkansas-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -5.5 (-114)