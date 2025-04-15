Arkansas basketball is picking up a commitment from a big man with plenty of experience. The Razorbacks got the pledge of big man Nick Pringle, per 247 Sports. The 6-foot-10 forward Pringle played for South Carolina and Alabama before heading to Fayetteville.

This past season, the big man played for South Carolina. He averaged 9.5 points per game for the Gamecocks, as well as 6.3 rebounds. He also shot better than 57 percent from the field.

One of his best performances at South Carolina came in one of his last games at the school. Pringle posted a double-double in a March loss to Tennessee, with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

During the 2023-24 season, Pringle played for Alabama and Nate Oats. Pringle had a solid run for the Crimson Tide in the NCAA tournament that year, including 16 points and 11 rebounds against Clemson.

Pringle will likely get thrown into the rotation immediately for Arkansas. The Razorbacks lost plenty of their front court talent this offseason, including big man Zvonimir Ivisic.

John Calipari looks to get to the Final Four with Arkansas basketball

Arkansas is led by John Calipari, who reached the Sweet 16 in his first year at the school. The Razorbacks snuck into March Madness as a no. 10 seed, but posted some quality wins in the Big Dance. One of them was an upset over Rick Pitino and St. John's.

Arkansas is expected to once again have to reload for next season. The team already lost a huge asset, literally, in Ivisic. Several other Razorbacks players are also leaving either for the portal or the NBA Draft.

That includes star guard Boogie Fland, who averaged 13.5 points a game in Fayetteville this year. Fland declared for the draft.

Help is on the way, though. Arkansas has three prep commits coming including five star prospects Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. The final recruit is a four star combo guard in Isaiah Sealy. Pringle is the first transfer to join the fold.

Calipari is looking to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015. He was leading Kentucky then, before leaving Lexington in 2024 for Fayetteville. This year was the first time since 2019 that the coach had reached a Sweet 16.

Arkansas basketball fans have a lot to cheer about. The Razorbacks look poised to once again contend in the SEC next year.