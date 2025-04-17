After playing in the Final Four with Auburn basketball, Chad Baker-Mazara plans to enter the transfer portal as he goes into his sixth season of playing. Baker-Mazara shared the message on social media, thanking Auburn for the opportunity to play there for two years.

“First I wanna thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love but I wanna thank my teammates, coaching staff and the Auburn Family for the incredible support for this past two years! With this been said I would be entering the transfer portal. Gracias Auburn,” Baker-Mazara wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Baker-Mazara was the team's leading scorer during their Final Four run, and he is set to be one of the top names in the transfer portal. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 38 games, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from the 3-point line. He scored in double digits in 25 games this season for Auburn and had a season-high 22 points against Kentucky in March.

In their Final Four matchup against Florida, where they lost, Baker-Mazara had 18 points and shot 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 from three.

With Baker-Mazara being one of the top players available, it will be interesting to see where he lands. He has one more season of eligibility left because he played JUCO at Northwest Florida State.

Auburn will look a lot different going into next season as Bruce Pearl has officially lost his entire starting five after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. With Johni Broome, Denver Jones, Dylan Cardwell, and Miles Kelly using their eligibility, Pearl has made a few moves since, adding Keyshawn Hall and KeShawn Murphy to the team.

It's uncertain if Pearl will be able to create the same magic he recently did, but the hope is that he can.