The primary focus of Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball is unquestionably on the Final Four matchup with Florida coming up on Saturday. However, recruiting never sleeps in the modern era of college basketball.

On Wednesday, Auburn landed a commitment from one of the top players in the transfer portal. Former UCF star Keyshawn Hall has committed to Auburn and will play for Pearl and company next season, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: UCF transfer SF Keyshawn Hall has signed with Auburn, @PeteNakos_ reports,” On3 Sports wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Hall is the No. 1 SF in the portal.”

Hall is an elite scorer that will immediately give this Auburn group some punch from the perimeter. In 33 games with UCF this season, Hall led the Knights in scoring at 18.8 points per game and shot over 35% from 3-point range. At 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, Hall is a big-bodied wing who can attack the basket and should be an instant impact contributor for Pearl and company next season.

Auburn will need to find scorers this offseason to replace the looming departure of star big man Johni Broome as well as any other players transferring out, and Hall is a great start in that department. Pearl will still have a lot of work to do in the portal to build another national title contender even after this big addition.

Auburn's focus will be squarely on bringing home a banner this season. Pearl is in his second Final Four as the head coach of the Tigers, but he will have his hands full with a hot Florida squad that will bring a lot of confidence into this game.

The Gators won the SEC Conference Tournament this season and also picked up a convincing win on the road against Auburn basketball in the regular season. The Tigers will have to flip the script on Saturday in San Antonio, but that will be easier said than done.

Regardless of whether Pearl and company can cut down the nets and win a national title, they should be in good position to make another run at it next season. Auburn's addition of Hall is just the start of that and ensures that it will be one of the most talented teams in the SEC again heading into 2025-26.