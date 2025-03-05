Auburn basketball suffered an upset loss at the hands of Texas A&M on Tuesday. However, head coach Bruce Pearl was the least bit shocked.

After Pearl dropped a ‘human nature' admission regarding Auburn basketball, he was even more real on the postgame radio show. The head coach detailed what took place, from the beginning to the end of the game.

“We just got physically punched in the mouth,” Pearl said. “We just got physically run out of here.”

Even though the Tigers lost in bad fashion, it goes to show how good the SEC is. After all, Texas A&M is ranked 22nd in the nation and has a 21-9 record.

Despite Auburn basketball clinching the SEC regular season championship, plenty of teams have been hoping to take the big game down. For the Aggies, they were able to do so.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams described the victory as ‘historic.' On the other side, it was one they would like to forget. A plethora of miscommunications, as well as a lack of identity led to the downfall.

Bruce Pearl is furious about Auburn basketball loss

Although the loss doesn't influence the outcome of their season, it's a morale deficit for sure. Losing towards the end of the season can have teams looking more closely at how to beat them.

One of the key ways the Aggies defeated the Tigers was the sheer physicality. They allowed 24 offensive rebounds, a metric that would make any head coach's stomach churn.

Still, Auburn basketball forward Johni Broome suffered a shoulder injury during the game. Although he came back, the physicality was too much to overcome.

As a result, Texas A&M stomped all over the Tigers. Pearl made a simple declaration moving forward and heading into the conference tournament.

“We’ve got to man up,” Pearl said. “The scouting report is out.”

The other major loss that Auburn basketball had was against Florida. However, the Gators are No. 5 in the country but played similarly to Texas A&M.

They were physical, from their guards to the bigs. Although the Gators play more up-tempo, they showed they can play good half-court basketball.

In order for Pearl's squad to hoist the SEC conference championship, they'll need to address the elephant in the room: The lack of physicality.

At the end of the day, Auburn basketball only has one more game this season. They'll square off against Alabama on Saturday with the in-state rivalry.

Pearl will hope that Nate Oats's team doesn't figure out Auburn the way they were exposed by the Aggies on Tuesday.