April Fool's Day is here, and that means jokes are aplenty. Unfortunately, those jokes can lead to miscommunication and frustration. That is what happened to college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale, who fell victim to an Auburn basketball prank.

An account released a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Auburn basketball star Johni Broome would not play in the team's game Saturday against Florida. This was a hoax.

Breaking: Johni Broome has been ruled OUT for the Final Four game against Florida and will remain doubtful for Monday, if the Tigers play. Huge blow for the Tigers to lose their potential NPOY ahead of the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/hZC9Eo46HW — Kyle (@AllAubarn) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Vitale fell for the prank. To be honest, it wouldn't be difficult to believe this post.

“What a tough blow for (Auburn) vs.(Florida) as superstar JOHNI BROOME can not play Saturday due to hurting his elbow in a fall on Sunday,” Vitale said on X, formerly Twitter. “Many times a star out for a game gets the best effort from every one & in one game u can surprise – long term it hurts big time.”

It wouldn't be difficult to believe the post because Broome has been hurt. The Auburn big man is dealing with an elbow injury. He fell awkwardly during the team's Elite Eight game against Michigan State.

“We're going to go Tuesday and Wednesday without him,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said, per CBS Sports. “He needs to let that elbow rest. Fortunately, he's got no injury. But he did put some stress on the joint.”

Auburn and Florida meet Saturday with a chance to go to the national championship game.

Auburn is looking for its first national championship under Bruce Pearl

The Tigers are having a very special season. Auburn entered March Madness as the overall no. 1 seed, and have rolled to four big wins. Even former Auburn player Charles Barkley is showing love to this team in its run to the Final Four.

Auburn is in its second Final Four under Pearl. The last time the Tigers made it this far was in 2019. Auburn couldn't advance that season, and Tigers fans hope that this time is different.

Auburn basketball fans are certainly breathing a sigh of relief that Vitale's post was the result of a prank.