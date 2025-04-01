Johni Broome did not disappoint during the second weekend of March Madness as he was dominant for the Auburn basketball team. The Tigers took down both Michigan and Michigan State to punch their ticket to the Final Four, and Broome combined for 47 points in the two games. However, Broome did go down with an injury against the Spartans in the Elite 8.

In the second half against Michigan State, Johni Broome injured his elbow going for a block. He ended up returning to the game, but he wasn't at 100%. He needs time to rest before the Final Four.

“The team took Monday off, and we are going to go Tuesday and Wednesday without him,” Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl told CBS Sports on Tuesday. “He needs to let that elbow rest. Fortunately, he's got no injury, but he did put some stress on the joint. We'll get him going again hopefully on Thursday when we practice at the Alamodome.”

Having a healthy Broome will be crucial for Auburn in the Final Four as he has been arguably the best player in college basketball this season. His dominance was on fully display during the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8 as both teams from the Mitten State didn't have an answer for the Naismith Player of the Year finalist.

This Auburn team is loaded with talent all over the floor, but they are not the same team without a healthy Broome. He has been on a different level this year as he is currently averaging a double-double. Broome is averaging 18.7 points per game, 10.9 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game. His work on the offensive glass is a big reason why he is so hard to stop. The Michigan bigs actually did a good jump making things tough on Broome, but when he missed, he almost always found a way to get the rebound and make the put-back. He finished with 16 rebounds in the contest.

Johni Broome has a few days to rest up before the Auburn basketball team takes on SEC foe Florida in the Final Four. All four one-seeds made it to San Antonio as the other matchup on Saturday will feature Duke and Houston.

Auburn and Florida will get the party started on Saturday night as they will get underway at 6:09 ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Gators are currently favored by 2.5 points.