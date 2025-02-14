Auburn basketball star forward John Broome got real on his health situation ahead of the team's massive game against Alabama. The No. 1 Tigers are coming off their tenth win in the SEC yesterday. Head coach Bruce Pearl's team will now travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama in the biggest regular season game in Auburn basketball history.

To win this game, the Tigers will need their All-American forward to be at his best. This season, Broome has had a few injury scares and mild health setbacks. But, on the Paul Finebaum Show, the fifth year gave a positive update on his health heading into this monumental clash.

“It's day by day, week by week, but I'm feeling the best I've felt so far. I'm looking forward to getting back to 100 percent.”

Auburn basketball looks to continue its best regular season ever

While Bruce Pearl has already brought the Tigers to their first Final Four, this squad is likely the best one he's ever produced. For the second time in school history, Auburn basketball is ranked No. 1 in the country. And this team has a unique combination of talent and experience that should result in a deep March run.

Johni Broome leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks. The 6'10, 240 lb forward is one of the leading contenders for the Naismith College Player of the Year award. Auburn, overall, is 21-2 and tied for first in the SEC with Alabama. Therefore, this clash of historic rivals is crucial for the overall conference title race.

The Crimson Tide's last seven opponents on their schedule are all ranked. This includes four upcoming matchups against top-five teams, including the Tigers twice.

To this point, Auburn has eight ranked wins to their name. A victory over their heated rival would be its fourth against a top-10 team. But this game won't come easy as the Crimson Tide are also on fire and have the nation's highest-scoring offense.

Overall, Saturday's clash of the titans is between the two premier juggernauts in the SEC. Bruce Pearl and company are locked in, with Johni Broome feeling the best he's felt in months. That's a scary scenario for Alabama and the other SEC opponents still on the Tigers' schedule.