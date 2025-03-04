Bruce Pearl and the No. 1 Auburn Tigers have a questionable status hanging over one of their key players ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Guard Denver Jones, who stands out as one of the Tigers' best playmakers this season, is questionable for Tuesday's contest due to an ankle injury, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Jones averages 10.7 points, 2.4 assists and two rebounds per game this season, ranking fourth in total assists. He is shooting 44.1% from the field, including 43.1% from beyond the arc.

How Auburn Tigers match up against Texas A&M

It will be beneficial for Bruce Pearl and the No. 1 Auburn Tigers to have Denver Jones available for the Texas A&M game.

Entering the game, Auburn boasts a 27-2 overall record. They went 15-1 after 16 SEC matchups that includes an active win streak of six games. They average 85.4 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 37.1% from downtown, beating opponents by a solid margin of 16.7 points per game.

Johni Broome leads the way with numbers of 18.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 blocks. Chad Baker-Mazara comes next with 13 points and 3.3 rebounds, Miles Kelly puts up 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while Tahaad Pettiford provides 11.1 points and 2.9 assists.

They face a Texas A&M squad that is 20-9 on the season, going 9-7 in SEC Play so far. They produce 73.8 points on shooting splits of 41.8% overall and 30.6% from three, getting past teams by a winning margin of 6.3 points per contest. Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps highlight the group with 29.5 points combined.

After Tuesday's game against the No. 22 Aggies, the No. 1 Tigers will prepare for one more ranked matchup. They host their season finale against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on March 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET.