Former Masters champion Phil Mickelson has pulled out of this year's tournament due to health reasons impacting his family. Mickelson made the announcement Thursday, and that means that neither Mickelson nor Tiger Woods will compete for the Green Jacket. That's the first time since 1994 that neither of the golfing legends will compete in the sport's most prestigious tournament.

Tournament organizers issued a statement of support for Mickelson. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said that Mickelson would be missed. “We know how much Phil loves the Masters Tournament, and he will be missed by everyone in Augusta next week. He has our complete support to be with his family.”

Mickelson did not offer specifics as to the health situation that his family is currently enduring. It is not clear whether the golfer has his own issues or if the problem belongs to an immediate family member. “I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year,” Mickelson wrote in a statement. “I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Mickelson has won the Masters three times in his career. His most recent victory came 16 years ago in the 2010 event.

If Mickelson had been able to play in the tournament, it would have been the 33rd start of his career at Augusta National. He has finished in the top 10 16 times during his illustrious career.

Defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy will lead the field in the 2026 Masters. Even though Mickelson and Woods will not participate, the tournament will be a star-studded event featuring the best golfers in the world.