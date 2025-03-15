Hello friends, and welcome to a “The Bachelor Party moved from Miami to San Juan” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! How I'm functioning well enough to put together this updated Bracketology projections is a mystery, but the “why” is much easier to explain:

We're just 30-ish hours out from the Selection Sunday bracket reveal and I wasn't about to let you down this close to the finish line! There were some big results on Friday that shook up how things look, so without further ado, let's check out our penultimate projections before the final results get revealed on Sunday.

2025 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

South Region

1. Auburn

16. American/Jackson State

8. Creighton

9. New Mexico

5. Michigan

12. Yale

4. Iowa State

13. High Point

6. Ole Miss

11. Colorado State

3. Texas Tech

14. Wofford

7. Illinois

10. Oklahoma

2. St. John's

15. Robert Morris

West Region

1. Florida

16. Norfolk State

8. Memphis

9. Utah State

5. Oregon

12. UC San Diego

4. Arizona

13. Akron

6. Louisville

11. Vanderbilt

3. Texas A&M

14. UNC Wilmington

7. Gonzaga

10. Georgia

2. Michigan State

15. Omaha

East Region

1. Duke

16. Saint Francis/SIUE

8. Marquette

9. Arkansas

5. BYU

12. McNeese

4. Purdue

13. Liberty

6. Missouri

11. San Diego State/West Virginia

3. Wisconsin

14. Utah Valley

7. Kansas

10. VCU

2. Tennessee

15. Montana

Midwest Region

1. Houston

16. Iona

8. Mississippi State

9. UConn

5. Clemson

12. Drake

4. Kentucky

13. Lipscomb

6. UCLA

11. Boise State/Texas

3. Maryland

14. Troy

7. Saint Mary's

10. Baylor

2. Alabama

15. Bryant

Last Four Byes: Georgia, Baylor, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Boise State, Texas

First Four Out: Xavier, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio State

Next Four Out: Villanova, UC Irvine, Wake Forest, Dayton

Saturday could be the final chance for some of these to solidify their standing, or make a case as to why they should earn a spot in the tournament. The action has already been captivating, and chances are it is only getting started. Be sure to check back in here on Sunday for our final Bracketology predictions before we all find out what the 2025 March Madness tournament is going to look like.