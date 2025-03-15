Hello friends, and welcome to a “The Bachelor Party moved from Miami to San Juan” edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! How I'm functioning well enough to put together this updated Bracketology projections is a mystery, but the “why” is much easier to explain:
We're just 30-ish hours out from the Selection Sunday bracket reveal and I wasn't about to let you down this close to the finish line! There were some big results on Friday that shook up how things look, so without further ado, let's check out our penultimate projections before the final results get revealed on Sunday.
2025 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
South Region
1. Auburn
16. American/Jackson State
8. Creighton
9. New Mexico
5. Michigan
12. Yale
4. Iowa State
13. High Point
6. Ole Miss
11. Colorado State
3. Texas Tech
14. Wofford
7. Illinois
10. Oklahoma
2. St. John's
15. Robert Morris
West Region
1. Florida
16. Norfolk State
8. Memphis
9. Utah State
5. Oregon
12. UC San Diego
4. Arizona
13. Akron
6. Louisville
11. Vanderbilt
3. Texas A&M
14. UNC Wilmington
7. Gonzaga
10. Georgia
2. Michigan State
15. Omaha
East Region
1. Duke
16. Saint Francis/SIUE
8. Marquette
9. Arkansas
5. BYU
12. McNeese
4. Purdue
13. Liberty
6. Missouri
11. San Diego State/West Virginia
3. Wisconsin
14. Utah Valley
7. Kansas
10. VCU
2. Tennessee
15. Montana
Midwest Region
1. Houston
16. Iona
8. Mississippi State
9. UConn
5. Clemson
12. Drake
4. Kentucky
13. Lipscomb
6. UCLA
11. Boise State/Texas
3. Maryland
14. Troy
7. Saint Mary's
10. Baylor
2. Alabama
15. Bryant
Last Four Byes: Georgia, Baylor, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Last Four In: San Diego State, West Virginia, Boise State, Texas
First Four Out: Xavier, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio State
Next Four Out: Villanova, UC Irvine, Wake Forest, Dayton
Saturday could be the final chance for some of these to solidify their standing, or make a case as to why they should earn a spot in the tournament. The action has already been captivating, and chances are it is only getting started. Be sure to check back in here on Sunday for our final Bracketology predictions before we all find out what the 2025 March Madness tournament is going to look like.