Illinois basketball ended one last Big Ten Tournament run for Payton Sandfort Thursday. The decorated Iowa forward left the game near the one minute mark of the second half, then became filled with emotions. Even the winning head coach Brad Underwood watched the emotional scene unfold.

Underwood became the winning coach in the 106-94 victory, plus advanced the Illini in the conference tourney and kept their March Madness hopes alive. But he couldn't help but praise the grit and play of the talented forward Illinois had to game plan for.

“He's what it's all about,” Underwood began in talking to Andy Katz postgame with the Big Ten Network. “He's been there four years, grown through the process, now he's at the top of the scouting report.”

"He's what it's all about." 🗣️@IlliniMBB head coach Brad Underwood has nothing but respect for Payton Sandfort in his interview with @TheAndyKatz 👇#B1GMBBT on BTN 📺 pic.twitter.com/2kKXfZh40r — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 14, 2025

Underwood then dove into how much of a challenge Sandfort became.

“He's a young man who was un-guardable at times,” Underwood said. “Just to see that young man elevate his career, I love seeing the tears. That's when you're invested and you believe in your staff and your program. And you love your university. I loved competing against him. He made us better.”

Is the Illinois loss the final Iowa game for Payton Sandfort?

This scene captured by Jake Marsh of Pardon My Take signals the closure of a brilliant career.

This moment of Payton Sandfort letting all these emotions out. March. pic.twitter.com/tjt6vMR13L — Jake Marsh (@JakeMarsh18) March 14, 2025

Iowa entered its conference tournament in Indianapolis as a low No. 15 seed. The Hawkeyes pulled one stunner over Ohio State, though. Iowa kicked off the tournament by beating the Buckeyes 77-70. The victory kept the Hawkeyes very much alive in the NCAA Tournament picture, while lowering the Buckeyes' own chances of making March Madness. Sandfort dropped 17 points in the win.

Sandfort gave everything he had on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor, scoring 30 against Illinois. But the effort wasn't enough against the No. 24 team in the nation.

Sandfort still becomes a new model of loyalty in a college world dominated by the transfer portal. He gutted it out in Iowa City and never entertained leaving for another program. Sandfort and Iowa now awaits where their postseason fate lies. He's in a position to play one more game. It's a matter of where.