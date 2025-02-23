New Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez is riding high after winning his arbitration battle against Glen Taylor and the old ownership group, allowing the MLB legend to go through with his group's purchaser of the team. On Sunday, Rodriguez kept the good times rolling with a memorable moment during the Army-Bucknell basketball game.

At halftime of the game, the longtime New York Yankee drained a half-court shot to win $10,000 for a Bucknell student.

After the shot went in, everybody went absolutely crazy. Rodriguez and the student both went over and celebrated with the Bucknell student section, and the vibes were high in Lewisburg.

Bucknell kept that momentum from Alex Rodriguez rolling into the second half after the epic moment. After taking a 14-point lead into the break, the Bison crushed Army 40-23 in the second half to take home an 84-53 win and improve to 15-14 on the season. Star guard Josh Bascoe was the driving force in the win with 30 points and five assists on a very efficient 11-for-18 shooting from the field. He also knocked down all three of his free throws while finishing 5-for-8 from the 3-point line.

Bucknell is now 15-14 and 11-5 in Patriot League play with just two games to go on the schedule. Only American sits ahead of them in the league standings as the Bison chase the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

This result comes as a bit of a surprise, as Bucknell and Army both entered this game in a tie for second place in the conference. However, the Black Knights were unable to keep up with Bucknell at all during the game in the blowout loss.

The Bison will feel pretty good about their chances to grab that top seed in the conference tourney with two more wins to close out the regular season. They will take on Loyola (MD) and Holy Cross, who are both near the bottom of the conference standings, so keep an eye on Bucknell as the calendar flips to March.