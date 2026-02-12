BYU was in dire need of a win after dropping four straight and five of six. They found that win on the road, defeating BYU 99-94. Multiple players had big games for the Cougars, including AJ Dybantsa, who dropped a highlight play and scored 36 points.

After the game, Dybantsa took to social media, and it was the play that did not turn into a highlight that got noticed by the BYU star, as he took a jab at his teammate.

“ion know why he ask for a lob like he was boutta punch it,” Dybantsa posted on X, formerly Twitter, while reposting a clip from BYU.

ion know why he ask for a lob like he was boutta punch it https://t.co/4TnbsTFjWG — AJ Dybantsa (@AJ_Dybantsa) February 11, 2026

On the play, Dybantsa lobbed the ball up to Robert Wright III near the hoop. Clearly, Dybantsa was expecting his teammate to jam it home, but instead, Wright settled for the layup. Wright spent most of the night getting booed and hearing chants of “Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” by the Baylor faithful. He spent the 2024-24 season at Baylor before transferring to BYU.

While the alley-oop was not finished with a show-stopping dunk, the BYU duo still put on a show. That play was one of seven assists for Dybantsa to go with his 16 points, five rebounds, and a steal. The layup was also two of 30 points for Robert Wright III, who shot 12 of 21 from the field. He also added four rebounds, three assists, and four steals in the game. Those two were not the only 30-point scorers on the court, as Tounde Yessoufou scored 37 for Baylor. The fact that three players hit 30 points was not lost on BYU coach Kevin Young.

Article Continues Below

“Someone would have to tell me when the last time in a Big 12 game three guys had over 30,” Young said. “There’s some high-level stuff going on with all three of them. I thought AJ was unreal.”

Beyond the play on the court, the atmosphere off the court was also great. While the chants of traitor and boos rained down on Wright, who did not seem to be affected, the BYU coach made sure to compliment Baylor fans after Young called out Oklahoma State fans a week ago.

“I actually have to give the Baylor fans credit,” Young said. “They kept it classy. You know they’re gonna go at him and it was in a way that was, I thought, good, good, if that makes sense. You know what I mean? And I thought the way Rob responded by having a tremendous game and helping us pull it out at the end was pretty cool.”

BYU is now 18-6 on the season. They return to play on Saturday against Colorado, and maybe this time, Wright will finish the highlight play from Dybantsa.