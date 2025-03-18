ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

VCU dominated on their path to the A-10 championship, while BYU was one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch before losing to Houston in the Big 12 Championship. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a VCU-BYU prediction and pick.

VCU is 28-6 this season, with their most notable wins coming against Colorado State and Dayton. The Rams also have significant losses to Nevada, New Mexico, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis, and Dayton. Joe Bamisile and Max Shulga are tied as the Rams' best scorer, and they both are in line for massive games against the Cougars as guards who can score and set the tone for the Rams.

BYU is 24-9 this season and has won nine of its last ten games. It has significant wins against Baylor, Kansas, Arizona, West Virginia twice, and Iowa State twice. Then, it has losses against Ole Miss, Houston twice, and Texas Tech. The Cougars have a lot of balance, but Richie Saunders is the best player for BYU and needs a giant game against the Rams.

Here are the VCU-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: VCU-BYU Odds

VCU: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +125

BYU: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 146.5 (-105)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How to Watch VCU vs. BYU

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: TNT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

VCU's offense has been one of the best in the A-10 most of the season. They score 77.1 points per game, have a 44.6% field goal percentage, and a 33.4% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 41st in offensive rating on KenPom, with a rating of 116.3.

Four Rams players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with both Bamisile and Shulga tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game. Phillip Russell and Zeb Jackson are next up after those two and will be key in this game. Shulga is also the best passer, leading the team with four per game.

VCU has playmakers all over this roster, and they play hard and are physical on offense. The issue is that if this becomes a shooting contest, then BYU has the advantage. However, VCU should find some success on offense, especially driving to the hoop.

VCU's defense was the best in the A-10, and there's an argument that it's the best unit in this game. They allow 62.4 points per game, 38.8% from the field, and 30.4% from behind the arc. This defense is also 23rd in adjusted defense on KenPom, rated 95.7.

The frontcourt has been solid for the Rams down low. Jack Clark leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game. Two players also average at least one steal per game, and Luke Bamgboye is the best defender down low, averaging 2.2 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been excellent and the best part of this team. Five players average at least one steal, with Shulga also being the best perimeter defender, leading the team with 1.8 per game.

This defense is the X-factor in the game. VCU has the defense to give BYU trouble in this game. The Cougars recently faced a similar defense style in Houston, and Duquesne beat them up in last season's tournament. The difference will be how well the Cougars shoot the ball.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU's offense has been great this year and is one of the best in the Big 12. They score 81 points per game, have a 48.2% field goal percentage, and a 37.4% three-point shooting percentage. They are also the 11th-ranked adjusted offense on KenPom, rated 123.

Only two Cougars are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, but seven players are averaging a minimum of seven or more points. Richie Saunders is the best scorer on the team, averaging 16 points per game and shooting 43.3% from behind the arc. Egor Denim is another player to watch for the Cougars, averaging 10.3 points per game.

Denim is the best passer on the team, averaging 5.4 assists per game. The team is also one of the best passing teams in the country, averaging 17.2 assists per game. BYU is a monster on offense and has multiple ways to beat teams, even against a defense that has been a juggernaut like VCU.

BYU's defense has been okay at best. They allow 71.1 points per game, 42.9% from the field, and 34.9% from behind the arc. They are ranked 68th on KenPom in adjusted defense and have a rating of 100.6.

The frontcourt has been solid for BYU. Keba Keita is the leading rebounder and is the blocks, averaging 7.9 and one per game, respectively. The issue is on the perimeter, where only two players are averaging over one steal, with Denim and Saunders tied for the team lead at 1.2 per game. BYU's defense has pieces, but it might be a struggle against an aggressive offense like VCU.

Final VCU-BYU Prediction & Pick

This is a clash of offense and defense. VCU has had a great year and will put up a fight, but BYU has been red-hot and will want to bounce back after losing early last year. BYU wins and covers to advance.

Final VCU-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -2.5 (-110)