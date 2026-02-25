The 2026 list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations is in, and there are a lot of names like the recently reunited Oasis and Billy Idol, who embarked on blockbuster tours in 2025, and Shakira.

There are 17 nominations (18 different artists) with 10 first-time nominees and several who have been nominated at least once before (via Billboard).

Oasis, Carey, Shakira, Idol, Carey, The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Iron Maiden, JoyDivision/New Order, New Edition, P!NK, Sade, Luther Vandross, and the Wu-Tang Clan are the nominated artists.

The newest artist to be nominated is P!NK, whose debut album was released in 2025. This just meets the eligibility requirement of the nomination coming at least 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Hill, the Wu-Tang Clan, and the late Buckley's debut albums all came out in the '90s. Shakira also began her career in the '90s.

Oasis' Liam Gallagher breaks silence on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Article Continues Below

It didn't take long for fans to ask Gallagher for his thoughts on the matter. This is the third time they have been nominated, and Gallagher responded, “Oh no not again.”

The fan who proposed the original question then asked what he'd do if they got in. Gallagher said, “Obv[iously] go collect it and tell the panel of judges how lovely they all look[,] thank the fans that voted for us and wreck the gaff.”

Oasis is coming off a banner year. After 16 years, they embarked on their first tour after their break-up. Liam and Noel Gallagher worked out their differences and played for fans around the world.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour began on July 4, 2025, and concluded on Nov. 23. They played 41 shows around the world, hitting Europe, North America, South America, Australia, and Asia during the run.