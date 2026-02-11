BYU basketball delivered one of the most unusual offensive performances of the season Tuesday night in Waco. In a pivotal Big 12 matchup, the No. 22 Cougars defeated Baylor 99-94 at Foster Pavilion despite posting a stat line that rarely aligns with their identity.

BYU shot just 3-for-19 from beyond the arc, a stunning figure for a program that typically thrives on perimeter efficiency. Instead of collapsing when the outside shots failed, the Cougars adjusted and attacked the paint with relentless consistency.

Deseret News' Jay Drew shared head coach Kevin Young’s reaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the postgame press conference, capturing his disbelief at the numbers.

“We shot 3 of 19 from 3 and scored 99 points, that's crazy.”

Young chose not to dwell on the missed threes. Instead, he emphasized adaptability and execution inside the arc. BYU erased a 12-point first-half deficit, tied the game 41-41 by halftime, and built a lead as large as 17 in the second half.

The Cougars dominated the interior, generating 64 points in the paint while converting 20 free throws. That aggressive approach neutralized their cold perimeter shooting and kept pressure on Baylor’s defense throughout the night.

Freshman standout AJ Dybantsa delivered a signature performance with 36 points, further solidifying his status as one of the nation’s premier prospects. Point guard Robert Wright III added a career-high 30 points in his return to Waco, giving BYU a dynamic one-two punch.

The duo’s combined 66 points marked the first time since 1984 that two BYU players each scored 30 in the same game. The victory also snapped a four-game losing streak, injecting momentum into the Cougars’ Big 12 campaign.

The win boosted morale and reestablished confidence during a critical stretch of the conference schedule for the Cougars.

At 18-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play, BYU remains firmly positioned in the Big 12 standings and squarely in the NCAA Tournament picture. The performance reinforced a defining trait of Young’s team—even when the three-point shot disappears, BYU basketball possesses the versatility to overwhelm opponents.